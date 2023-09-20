Hot off of her standout booth at PhotoFairs, during Armory Week in New York, gallerist, Chela Mitchell, is back at home in the nation’s capital delivering magic! The much-anticipated opening of Siena Smith’s solo presentation, “Where Have You Been Hiding?,” is another boon for Mitchell’s program. The show, housed at the Chela Mitchell Gallery on 300 Morse Street NE, Suite 8 in Washington, D.C., runs from now until Oct. 28.

A Nod to Larry Williams’ PhotoFairs Presentation

Before diving into the intricacies of Siena Smith’s exhibition, it’s worth noting the acclaim Mitchell received for presenting Larry Williams’ solo booth at PhotoFairs.

Williams’ work delved into the complexities of go-go culture, merging photography with nuanced storytelling. This well-received presentation set the stage for Mitchell to bring equally compelling artistic narratives from Washington, D.C., beyond the Beltway.

An Ode to Textile Art: Siena Smith’s Tapestry Works

Smith’s show centers around her intricate tapestry works, which explore hidden emotions and undisclosed narratives.

One of her larger-scale tapestries was recently acquired by a museum, an impressive feat given the modest price tag of under $20,000.

“It’s a testament to Siena being a rising star in the art world,” said one DC-based curator.

Inclusivity Through Accessibility: “Babygirls” and More

Aside from her tapestries, Smith also showcased a series of works called “Babygirls” — which were jacquard woven cotton and rayon, polyfill, cotton stitching, embroidery thread, and Pony Collection jumbo hair bead fabricated throw pillows, priced at only $200!

Gallery owner Chela Mitchell emphasized the importance of the price points.

“Everyone can afford something from the show—it’s very accessible.”

An Exhibit That Draws All

The opening reception of “Where Have You Been Hiding?” was nothing short of a grand affair.

The attendee list was a who’s who of the art world, featuring arts professionals, curators, and collectors not just from the local community but from across the nation.

“This show isn’t just a spotlight on Smith’s talents, it’s also a testament to the support of D.C. ‘s art scene,” Mitchell added.

Wrapping Up

Smith’s “Where Have You Been Hiding?” proves to be another feather in Chela Mitchell Gallery’s increasingly decorated cap.

From the inclusive pricing to the high-level artistry, the show resonates with a wide audience, further solidifying the gallery’s reputation for curating shows that are both challenging and welcoming.

If you find yourself in Union Market, between now and Oct. 28, this is one destination that you won’t want to miss.