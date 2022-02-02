The National Cherry Blossom Festival extends an invitation to D.C.-area residents to decorate their porches, yards and windows as part of the festival’s Petal Porches program.

The Amazon-backed festival will hold Petal Porches for the second straight year from March 20-April 17, organizers said. Among the new features this year is an opt-in, neighborly contest for the most festive Petal Porches, and participants can compete in do-it-yourself design challenges with their friends and neighbors.

Participants can use fabric, wood, paper, real or artificial flowers, and any number of other materials for decorations.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the creativity and ingenuity this year and encourage residents of all eight wards of Washington, D.C., and adjacent neighborhoods to join the beautiful celebration of community and springtime,” said Diana Mayhew, president and CEO of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

The celebration will build up to a competition for Best Blossom Block, Prime Petal Porches and the People’s Petal Porches. A digital map with locations of all registered homes will be available so the community can plan a walk or drive around the neighborhoods to see and share in the celebration of spring.

Participants are also urged to share their decorations through social media using the hashtags #PetalPorches and #RediscoverSpring. Home decorators can sign up starting now until March 15 and get a complimentary yard sign and local businesses can participate in the City of Bloom program by signing up by Feb. 16.

Registration online at bit.ly/PetalPorches.