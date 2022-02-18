The National Cherry Blossom Festival and the Hilton Co., are teaming up for visitors to rediscover the District after two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival will occur March 20 through April 17.

“Whether planning a staycation or coming from afar, we invite all festival visitors to see what D.C. has to offer when they stay with Hilton, our premier hotel provider for the 2022 festival,” said Diana Mayhew, festival president and CEO. “If you’re in search of a family-friendly, neighborhood-inspired or pet friendly stay, you can find what you’re looking for at an area Hilton hotel, from brands including Hampton by Hilton to Canopy by Hilton.”

Participating Hilton properties will offer special Cherry Blossom packages, complimentary perks and discounts that include complimentary cocktails and parking credits, food and beverage credits to be used at the hotel’s restaurants and bars, an Art in Bloom package at the Conrad Washington, D.C. which includes a two-night stay in a deluxe King room, two complimentary glasses of Grand Dame, a Yayoi Kusama Infinity Mirrors exhibit book and two-timed passes to the exhibit.

For more information, visit http://TravelHilton.Com/CherryBlossoms.