The National Cherry Blossom Festival announced Tuesday that it is giving away a family vacation for four to Walt Disney World Resort.

The sweepstakes are open from Tuesday to June 30 to all eligible U.S. residents 18 and older who reside outside of Tennessee. One lucky winner will be selected randomly to receive the vacation package that includes round-trip coach airfare for four people, ground transportation, accommodations for four nights, four five-day theme park tickets with Park Hopper option, and one Disney gift card with a value of $300.

Entrants can also get bonus entries to the sweepstakes by signing up to receive National Cherry Blossom Festival emails and sharing a unique URL with their friends. This year, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will serve as grand marshals for the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on April 15.

“This year, we invite residents and visitors to Spring It On,” said Diana Mayhew, National Cherry Blossom Festival president. “To Spring It On is to go all out in celebrating the season, embracing those fleeting and precious moments with loved ones. We are thrilled to give one lucky family this opportunity to create more memorable moments with their loved ones and continue the magic of springtime with this vacation sweepstakes.”

For sweepstakes details and restrictions, go to https://bit.ly/FamilyGetaway2023.