Cheverly Day Attracts Hundreds of Attendees, Ends With Huge Fireworks

Hundreds of local families enjoyed the beautiful breeze and shade in Cheverly Town Park, just behind the town hall on a small hill, on Sept. 30 for Cheverly Day.

Info tables for the Maryland Department of Environment, Elizabeth Seton High School and other local organizations passed out information, while jazz tunes played out on the band stage, and a reptile petting zoo kept guests of all ages engaged.

Councilmembers Amy Jean Chung Fry and CJ Garces drove golf carts around to wave to constituents and dart across the festival area. Down the hill, a gaggle of students played bubble soccer while parents sat on lawn chairs and blankets under the large trees.

Mayor Kayce Munyeh sat in front of the stage and tossed a small, pink plushy toy back and forth with her son.

“We have the best fireworks in the county,” said Cheverly Mayor Munyeneh, the first Black woman to ever serve as Mayor in the 92-year history of the suburban town. “There’s people who were born and raised here who’ve never come before, and I hope everyone now feels included. We’ve added extra railings and ramps for people with limited mobility, we added ASL interpreters, we keep looking for ways to make sure everyone is welcome and safe.”

Shortly after Munyeneh gave a speech to a crowd of hundreds, there was a large fireworks display, which brightened the sky for miles, and ended with major applause.

Fred Price Jr. has lived in Cheverly for more than 50 years, and has always attended Cheverly Day and participated in the parades.

“They should attend to get to know their neighbors and stay informed about the town,” said Price. “There has always been an opportunity for people of color to participate in Cheverly, that was our motto. Since the pandemic, we’ve had better representation and participation. You’ve got to step up and finally, people of color are waking up and being active in Cheverly.”

Educational Saturday Enrichment Program Planned for Oct. 7

Board of Education Member Shayla Adams-Stafford is expanding her Saturday Enrichment Program. During the Saturday Enrichment Academy (SEA), students ages 6 to 9 years old will be given weekly small group tutoring for three hours to help improve their grades and test scores.

“The purpose of our Saturday Enrichment Academy is to provide academic support to youth who are having challenges with English Language Arts and STEAM,” said Anica O’Neil, assistant division chief for the Department of Parks and Recreation. “It is our goal to bridge the gap and provide our youth with resources and a comfortable, fun, engaging environment that will assist with mitigating their learning challenges.”

The program will run every Saturday from Oct. 7 to Dec. 9. Breakfast will be provided for all students. The program will be offered at Berwyn Heights Elementary School, Columbia Park Community Center, Deerfield Run Community Center, Fort Washington Forest Community Center, Glassmanor Community Center, Lake Arbor Community Center, Langley Park-McCormick Elementary School, William Beanes Community Center and William Hall Academy.

You can register for the program here.

Free Gas Giveaway Planned for Oct. 14

The Collective Empowerment Group, a coalition of church leaders including Pastor Bobby Manning of First Baptist Church of District Heights, are doing their next Gas Station Takeover on Oct. 14 starting at 8:30 AM.

Free gas will be available until supplies run out at Royal Farms locations: 3300 Forestville Road, 5200 Auth Road, 9770 Landover Road and 5351 Ritchie Marlboro Road, along with the Shell Gas Station at 8301 Central Avenue.

When this event was held last year, lines stretched for miles as gas prices were particularly high. Pastor Manning recorded a video while walking down the gas line.

“We got folks lined up to get free gas, and we brought all the cash so all they had to bring was their cars,” said Manning during a livestream during the most recent gas giveaway.

For more information about the Collective Empowerment Group, visit their website.