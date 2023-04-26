DEVELOPING:

After less than three years at the helm of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), Chief Robert J. Contee has called it quits.

Contee, a 33-year veteran of the department, recently revealed his intentions to leave MPD, it was announced Wednesday.

In a statement, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) congratulated Contee for his decades of service.

“Since his first week on the job, and over the past 33 years, he has been making Washington, D.C., incredibly proud. He’s a son of D.C. who grew up in Carver Langston, joined the Metropolitan Police Department as a cadet at 17 years old, and now he’s ready for his next chapter,” Bowser said.

“On behalf of our city, I want to congratulate Chief Contee on his retirement and thank him for his service to D.C. — for leading MPD with passion and purpose. He has pushed our criminal justice system to do more and be better,” she added.

“He has led MPD through an incredibly challenging time for our country – from the pandemic to January 6th and navigating the effects of a shrinking department during a time when gun violence is exploding across the nation,” the mayor said. “He has been a phenomenal ambassador of what it means to be a police officer in D.C. – brilliant, compassionate, and determined to build a DC where all people feel safe and are safe.”

In 2020, Bowser tapped, and the D.C. Council later confirmed, the Ward 5 native and D.C. Public Schools alumnus as the replacement for Peter Newsham, who took a new job as chief of the Prince William County Police Department in Virginia.

At the time of Contee’s confirmation, D.C. and other U.S. cities were in the midst of racial justice protests that inspired calls for police reform measures. Many residents expressed their desire for a police chief who could get a handle on crime while engaging and maintaining transparency with the community.

Despite controversy that ensued under his leadership of the department’s gun recovery unit, Contee was seen as that person.

During Contee’s tenure, MPD, along with other law enforcement agencies, responded to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. Over the past couple of years, the District experienced levels of violent crime not seen in previous years, all while the number of officers dwindled.

Police-involved shootings and investigations into Fourth Amendment violations also shone a negative light on MPD.

Even so, Contee instilled confidence in a bevy of residents and elected officials, like D.C. Council member Trayon White (D-Ward 8), who expressed shock about Wednesday’s development.

“Chief Contee is a solid leader and it’s going to be hard to replace him,” White said. “Homegrown competent leadership is vital to moving the city forward.”