Children’s Hospital Gets $3.4M Grant for Mobile Clinic in Wards 7, 8

Children’s National Hospital will receive $3.4 million in grant money over three years to operate a mobile clinic for D.C. students in Wards 7 and 8, according to the United Health Foundation.

The funding will go toward public school nurses and community health workers in neighborhoods with higher rates of child poverty, asthma and obesity and lower rates of vaccination.

“Children’s National has long worked to make sure every child in our region has access to high-quality care,” Dr. Kurt Newman, president and CEO of Children’s National Hospital, said in a statement. “This new grant from the United Health Foundation will help us create another way to connect our pediatric experts with children and families who are not currently being served by health care providers. We are committed to helping children lead healthier lives which, in turn, makes them more likely to succeed in school and lead healthier lives as adults.”

The mobile clinic will also aid in the rollout of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5-11 in those neighborhoods, WRC-TV (Channel 4) reported.

Nearly 50% of children ages 12-15 in D.C. are fully vaccinated against the virus, but that number drops to 27% in Ward 7 and 20% in Ward 8, WRC reported.