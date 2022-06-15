As Rwanda gears up to host one of the world’s biggest gatherings, the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), there are tireless efforts to construct and rehabilitate several roads across the Kigali city that will facilitate mobility during the meeting, The New Times, Rwanda’s leading daily, reported on June 10.

Rwanda will be hosting CHOGM during the week of June 20. However, given the pace of the construction, many wonder if the work can be completed within the next 10 days as required. Work now extends on both day and night shifts and officials expressed confidence that the work will be done before the deadline, especially since the hardest part has been completed.

In an exclusive interview with The New Times, the Kigali city engineer, Asaba Katabarwa, expressed optimism that all roads aligned to CHOGM will be completed before the meeting – probably within the next five days.

“Major roads aligned to CHOGM were completed last year,” he said. “But when the implementation of Kigali Infrastructure Projects – which is a four-year project, kicked off, we decided to fast contract the construction of additional roads which would also fit in the CHOGM plan.”

Expansion and construction of the 13.8-kilometer Sonatube-Gahanga-Akagera road, including the Kicukiro flyover, are also in the final state and according to the city engineer, the flyover will be fully tarmacked by June 15.