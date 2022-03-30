Ever since Will Smith uncorked The Slap at Sunday’s Academy Awards, most observers have been waiting for The Response from comedian Chris Rock, the victim of the Fresh Prince’s devastating right hand.

Fans of Rock in Boston might get a front-row seat to an exclusive response as the comedian kicks off his “Ego Death Tour” on Wednesday night.

The comedian, who has not spoken out publicly since Smith assaulted him on one of the biggest stages in the world, is scheduled to hit the stage at Wilbur Theater at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Photos captured by the celebrity website TMZ show Rock arriving in Beantown with his head down. The “Good Hair” creator, whose joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head led to the assault, reportedly had no knowledge that the target of his ill-fated “G.I. Jane” joke suffered from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

Although Smith has issued a public apology to Rock, the comedian’s brother said statements by Diddy and others suggesting reconciliation and peace were not factual.

“No,” Tony Rock responded when asked about his brother and the “King Richard” actor had settled their differences on social media.

Tony Rock also answered “no,” when asked whether he approved Smith’s apology.

When asked how Chris Rock was doing, Tony said, “fine.”