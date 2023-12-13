It’s the holiday season, which means it’s the time of year for festive decorations, lights, gifts, and last, but not least, Christmas music! What are your favorite holiday tunes?

Kohwo Patrick, Washington, D.C

Pentatonix Christmas collection. Those guys do Christmas songs a capella. It’s undoubtedly number one for me.

Natasha Peoples, Los Angeles

I have so many, but my all-time favorite is “I Can Hardly Wait for Christmas” by the O’Jays.

Joyce Jones, Philadelphia

“Away in the Manger” was my favorite song to sing every Christmas before we opened gifts. And, of course, “Silent Night” by The Temptations. Those were the good old days.

John Cunningham, Fredericksburg, Va.

“A Soul Train Christmas” from the 90s is a very slept-on Christmas album that more folks should give a spin.

Kevin Davis, Baltimore

“A Motown Christmas.” This is the best Christmas album, and no one else has a Christmas album where every last song on the album is a hit. I play this album every year with all the other Motown artists’ albums, but this one has lots of energy because of the Jackson 5.

Compiled by Sarafina Wright