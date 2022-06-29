Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will be allowed to continue his teaching assignment at the George Washington University School of Law despite an online petition requesting his removal as an adjunct professor.

Thomas’s job at the law school has come into question due to his vote to overturn Roe vs. Wade and his subsequent contention that other precedents dealing with contraceptives and same-sex marriages should be reviewed.

The petition calling for his firing because of his views has gotten over 6,400 signatures. However, university officials said the justice will continue to teach his constitutional law seminar, WTOP reported.

“Because we steadfastly support the robust exchange of ideas and deliberation, and because debate is an essential part of our university’s academic and educational mission to train future leaders who are prepared to address the world’s most urgent problems, the university will neither terminate Justice Thomas’ employment nor cancel his class in response to his legal opinion,” said Christopher Bracey, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, and Dayna Bowen Matthew, dean of the law school, in a letter to the GW community, WTOP reported.

Both Bracey and Matthew noted the university and the law school don’t share Thomas’ views and that everyone has a right to voice their opinions.