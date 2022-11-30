United Way Turks and Caicos has reintroduced the appointment of Claudine Ewing as its Chief Executive Officer, Magnetic Media in Turks and Caicos reported on Friday.

“Inciting change and promoting growth are major attributes of one that leads a nonprofit organization, attributes that are regularly exhibited by Ms. Ewing, who was among the founding leaders of this four-year-old non-profit organization,” Magnetic Media reported. “She held the post of Executive Director for two years and was able to promote change and growth for many young people through our various programs and initiatives. During the severe period of COVID-19, she was forced to leave to become a caregiver for her parents, who demanded much of her time.”

Magnetic Media added: “However, her love for philanthropic work always held a place in her heart and she knew that one day she needed to continue on the path of changing the lives of young people for the betterment of our country. Ms. Ewing’s ability to be a creative thinker, forge relationships with community partners, promote volunteerism, leverage the community to be consistent and get involved are just some of the qualities that she brings to this role in such crucial times to strengthen the fabric of our community.”

“I’m excited to be back on the team and even more excited to get our program initiatives back up and running, with creative ideas and community conversations that will have everyone engaged,” Ms. Ewing said.

Chairman of the Board Mark Fulford said: “As a Board, we are pleased to pledge our support to our Executive Director Ms. Claudine Ewing. We encourage the community to get involved, as we reignite our Program Initiatives and continue to forge relationships with fellow nonprofits to have a greater impact in our community.”