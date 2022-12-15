Harvard University, one of the nation’s oldest and most distinguished institutions of higher learning, announced Thursday that Claudine Gay, the dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, will be its next president, making her the first-ever Black and just the second woman to lead the school.

Gay, who will succeed Lawrence S. Bacow, takes the reins in July.

“Claudine is a remarkable leader who is profoundly devoted to sustaining and enhancing Harvard’s academic excellence,” said Penny Pritzker, chair of the presidential search committee, The New York Times reported.

Gay holds a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and a doctoral degree from Harvard. Prior to coming to Harvard in 2006, she taught at Stanford.

Henry Louis Gates, director of Harvard’s Hutchins Center for African & African American Research, said the university made “academic history” with the selection.

“This is a victory for diversity and excellence,” Gates said, The Times reported. “Claudine has proven herself as a first-class academic leader as well as a rigorous scholar in her own right. And under her leadership, Harvard will continue to be a model in upholding the highest standards of academic excellence, advancing frontiers of knowledge while also advancing strategies of inclusion.”