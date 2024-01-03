In 2023, the Earth had its hottest year since scientists began keeping records. The high temperatures spurred flooding, drought, storms and heat waves all over the world. In the face of such a barrage, it’s hard not to feel overwhelmed or helpless when it comes to climate change.

But our planet’s warming stems from human actions — namely, burning fossil fuels that emit heat-trapping gasses. That means our actions can help solve the problem, too. A lot of responsibility falls on major institutions like governments and corporations, but individual actions make a difference, too.

Personally, I find that committing to small, achievable actions also helps me overcome the sense of anxiety and paralysis I often feel around climate change. These are a few steps I’m taking in 2024. If you haven’t landed on just the right new year’s resolution yet, join me!

Use a Reusable Water Bottle and Bags

This goal is “green” in more than one way — it’ll save money and cut down on single-use plastics. Starting Jan. 1, Prince George’s County joined D.C. (and other nearby jurisdictions) in charging customers a fee for plastic shopping bags. Money spent on disposable water bottles, especially the ones sold in singles, can add up fast, too.

A few ways to make this an easy lift:

Leave reusable tote bags by the front door (my roommate and I hang them from a hook on the wall along with our grocery store’s discount card).

If you usually take a car for groceries, stick a few extra bags in the trunk or the back seat.

Buy a reusable water bottle on the smaller side, so it’s easy to carry around in a backpack or purse.

Reducing our plastic consumption is crucial for a few reasons. The most visible one is that trash pollution collects in neighborhoods, waterways and natural spaces; most plastics basically never break down naturally. At the same time, when plastic products do break apart into the environment, they leave tiny microplastics in our water, soil and food. It’s really unhealthy, and scientists don’t yet know just how bad the problem will become. Lastly, plastic is basically made of oil, and the process of producing it releases tons of planet-warming emissions.

Learn More About What Not to Recycle

Here’s some counterintuitive advice I got from a recycling expert: “When in doubt, throw it out.” What she meant was, if you’re not sure if something is recyclable, it’s better to just put it in the trash for the landfill. That’s because wrong items in the waste stream can damage a recycling facility’s equipment or cause contamination, meaning that a whole batch of materials could get sent to a landfill instead of recycled.

Recycling isn’t nearly as good for the planet as reducing consumption or reusing items; in fact, very little of our plastic actually gets successfully made into new products. Still, when done right, recycling remains better than sending things to a landfill.

Depending on your jurisdiction, it can sometimes be difficult to figure out whether a specific item is or isn’t recyclable. However, D.C. actually provides a really useful tool at zerowaste.dc.gov, which District residents can use to look up whether an item should go in the recycling bin or not.

A few recycling tips I’ve picked up, using D.C.’s lookup tool and following recycling expert Charlotte Dreizen on social media:

Some items, like plastic bags and batteries, have free drop-off points around the city but can’t be recycled in the regular bin.

Plastic bottle caps should be put back on the bottles to be recycled — items smaller than two inches can’t be accepted.

Pizza boxes can be recycled, even if they’re pretty greasy! Cheese should be scraped off first, though.

Cut Down on Meat, Especially Beef

Plant-based food tends to be healthier for both our bodies and the planet. Meat is a climate culprit because raising animals for food releases a lot of greenhouse gasses like methane and nitrous oxide. Beef and lamb have particularly high impacts.

Still, you’ll notice that my own resolution doesn’t call for cutting out any foods completely. Instead, I’m adopting a ‘flexitarian’ mindset centered around being more mindful about climate while making food choices. Being fully vegetarian is really good for the planet, and being vegan is far better. But addressing climate change doesn’t have to involve all-or-nothing efforts, as long as we actually make steady progress.

Here are a few ways I’m thinking about reducing meat in my diet this year:

Replace ground beef with plant-based substitutes like Impossible Beef when cooking at home.

Learn how to make good tofu. (I’ve tried it before once or twice, but it’s tricky!)

Aim for at least three vegetarian or fish dishes for dinner each week.

Got other planet-friendly resolutions for 2024? I want to hear them! Reach out at kbenjamin@washingtoninformer.com.