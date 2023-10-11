At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, “Club Quarantine,” a virtual gathering place to hear the best club music, became a global sensation. Created by DJ D-Nice, people could not wait to see who entered the digital party. When it was safe to hang out, D-Nice brought his club experience to the people. That happened recently when Club Quarantine (CQ) returned to the Kennedy Center Opera House with a three-night residency.

Last year, the event was a one-night affair. Taking things up a notch, D-Nice spread CQ over three themed nights for comedy, hip-hop, R&B, and gospel. Friday was the CQ Comedy Showcase hosted by writer, actor and producer Royale Watkins. Comedian and producer Chris Spencer and Vin Rock of Grammy-winning hip-hop group Naughty by Nature, co-hosted Saturday’s CQ Live featuring hip-hop and R&B performances, and Sunday afternoon was full of praise for a gospel concert.

Though there were audio problems for the hip-hop and R&B and gospel performances, that did not keep audiences from having a non-stop joyful experience. Spencer set the tone for Saturday’s hip-hop night when he stated,

“CQ is for people over 50,” Spencer continued. “If you’re in your 20s, you won’t be able to TikTok for three hours.”

Friday night’s host was actress Tisha Campbell. She introduced talk show host Sherri Shepherd, Michael Che, co-head writer for Saturday Night Live, and actor and producer Flex Alexander performed for comedy night.

For Saturday’s CQ Live, the audience was thrilled to hear performances from 90s R&B sensations Shanice and Tracie Spencer. Also keeping the audience on its feet on Saturday were hip-hop legends MC Lyte and Jadakiss, who were all backed by Conductor Igmar Thomas and his Revive Big Band.

Sunday’s stirring afternoon of gospel included Israel Houghton, Bishop Hezkiah Walker, Anthony Brown and Group therAPy, and the Virtue Girls.

Based on the audience response, CQ will continue to have a strong following.