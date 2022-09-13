Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), the House majority whip and the highest-ranking Black member of Congress, will serve as Howard University’s orator for its 155th opening convocation Friday.

The convocation serves as the traditional kickoff of the academic year. President Dr. Wayne I. Frederick and Board of Trustees Chairman Larry C. Morse will deliver remarks.

The event will occur at Cramton Auditorium starting at 11 a.m.

A graduate of South Carolina State University, Clyburn is the first Black to represent his state in the U.S. Congress since the end of the 19th century. He has represented a district in his state since 1993.

In addition to majority whip, Clyburn has served as co-president of his freshman class and chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus. He has also served as vice chairman and chairman of the House Democratic Caucus.

Clyburn is credited with supporting legislation restoring many historic buildings and sites on the campuses of HBCUs and for the creation of the South Carolina National Heritage Corridor and the Gullah/Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor. Clyburn’s embrace of Biden during the 2020 presidential primaries is believed by political experts to have elevated the former vice president to the Democratic nomination and ultimately to the White House.

During the ceremony, the Livestream links for public viewing will be WHUT.