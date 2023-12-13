The Coalition for Nonprofit Housing & Economic Development is set to partner again with the George Washington University School of Business to kick off the recruitment effort for Cohort IV of ELEVATE (Executive Leadership Education Venture Advancing Talented Entrepreneurs).

ELEVATE provides best-in-class training to minority-owned small businesses located in the District. For the next round, applications will only be accepted from eligible, female-owned minority business enterprises through Jan. 16. The program will start on Feb. 14 and run every other Saturday to May 18. A virtual session explaining the program will be held on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.

For more information, call 202-745-0902 or go to cnhed.org.