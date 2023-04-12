With the hiring of two first-year coaches to head the men’s basketball teams at both American University and George Mason University, some local basketball insiders contend this is an ideal moment to analyze the future landscape of college basketball.

Tony Skinn was hired by George Mason, while Duane Simpkins was named as head coach at American.

“This indicates a changing of the guard,” said Skinn. “It is a step in the right direction. To see Blacks like me hired as first-time head coaches says a lot about the progress being made. When young Black head coaches see this, it sends a message.”

Skinn played his prep ball locally at Takoma Academy. He then went on to George Mason where he led the program to its only Final Four appearance in 2006.

He made a way for himself in the coaching arena by serving as an assistant at Louisiana Tech, Seton Hall, Ohio State and most recently at Maryland.

Simpkins earned McDonald’s high school all-American honors at DeMatha and was All-ACC honorable mention three times while helping the Terrapins to three NCAA tournaments, including a pair of Sweet 16 appearances.

He spent the past eight years at George Mason, where the team finished with a 20-13 record this season. He previously served as an assistant at UNC Greensboro for three seasons. He also had stops at Towson, UNC Greensboro and at the high school level at Sidwell Friends and St. Albans.

“My hiring opens the door for potential jobs for young coaches who have not served as a head coach,” noted Simpkins, who has a reputation for development of players, “I think that part of the decision to hire Tony and me was the result of what Blakeney did at Howard.”

Kenny Blakeney, who has several national coach of the year honors, led the Howard University Bison to their first MEAC regular season and tournament titles in 31 years.

“I am sure that both schools looked at what happened here at Howard. It is really cool that they have given them the chance,” Blakeney told the Informer.

“I know both Tony and Duane very well,” added Blakeny, who had paid his dues and was passionately seeking a head coaching job at several places when he was hired by Howard.

“There are some similarities between their situation and mine here at Howard,” Blakeney explained. “They are local and understand the culture of basketball here in the DMV. They have paid their dues.