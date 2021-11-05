Colin Powell Remembered as ‘Great Lion’ During Funeral Sevice

Thousands of mourners, including President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, converged Friday on the Washington National Cathedral to pay tribute to Colin Powell at a private funeral service for the former secretary of state.

Powell was praised throughout the ceremony for his work as the first Black to serve as secretary of state, chairman of the Joints Chief of Staff and national security adviser. Speakers ranging from longtime colleagues to old friends lauded his professionalism and love of his family, the military and the country.

Richard Armitage, a deputy under Powell during his time as secretary of state for the George W. Bush administration, eulogized his former boss while fondly reminiscing on their 40-plus-year relationship. He recalled once asking Powell about leadership, and getting a sharp response.

“‘You may have someone who looks good but can’t lead a horse to water,'” he recounted Powell telling him. “‘There are some who look like an unmade bed, but can lead people anywhere.'”

Powell, 84, died Oct. 18 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center of COVID-19-related complications while battling a rare cancer and Parkinson’s disease.

Hailed as a trailblazer who put country before politics, the reverence for Powell ran deep on both sides of the aisle, as evidenced by the prominent figures from both the Democratic and Republican parties in attendance Friday.

In addition to the president and first lady Jill Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sat on one of the front pews with the Bidens, the Obamas and the Bushes without her ailing husband, former President Bill Clinton.

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice also attended the service, as did Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who praised Powell as a role model for African Americans in the military.

Conspicuous by his absence was former President Donald Trump, who openly disparaged Powell in life and death after Powell broke with his own party and endorsed Democrats Hillary Clinton and Biden in their presidential bids against Trump.

‘Powells Don’t Quit’

Powell’s son Michael spoke emotionally about his father in glowing terms, calling him “a great lion with a big heart.”

“I grew up in a warm, joyous, loving home,” Michael Powell said of his father and mother, Alma Powell. “They taught us right, they taught wrong and they taught us to take responsibility for our actions and never to blame others. Disappointing them was the worse punishment you could imagine.

“My father is frequently remembered as a problem-solver,” he said. “While his solutions to world problems may have been elegant, his fixes around the house were a bit more kludge.”

Powell told a story about a veteran who helped his father when his car broke down on the freeway. He remembered the veteran expressing concern about his father, who instead asked the vet about his life and family.

“My father invited the veteran and his family to our house for dinner,” he said.

Powell spoke of his father’s kindness and caring for others, but also of his tough side occasionally coming out, particularly during the son’s time as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.

“I was getting a lot of bad press for some things that were going on,” he said. “So, one day, I emailed my father and asked his advice on whether I should quit. He instantly emailed me back saying no and [that] ‘Powells don’t quit.’

“Public service comes at a cost when you are committed to do the right thing,” Powell remembered his father telling him.

Powell said his father liked people and he tried to show it.

“His zest for life derived from his endless passion for people,” he said. “He was genuinely interested in everyone he met. He loved the hot dog vendor, a bank teller, a janitor and a student as much as any world leader.”

‘Just Wanted to Do the Right Thing’

Madeleine Albright, who Powell succeeded as the nation’s top diplomat, said Powell didn’t operate in the traditional Washington fashion.

“He had a lack of a partisan identity so he wouldn’t try to score debating points at meetings,” Albright said, reflecting on when she worked with Powell while he served as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs and she as United Nations ambassador. “He didn’t want to prove how macho he was. He just wanted to do the right thing.”

The Rev. Michael Curry, bishop of the Episcopal Church, co-presided over the service with the Rev. Randolph Hollerith, dean of the Washington Cathedral, the Rev. Mariann Budde, diocesan bishop of the Episcopal District of Washington, and the Rev. Joshua Walters, rector of the St. John’s Episcopal Church of McLean, where Powell attended church.

The Rev. Caron Stuart Kenworthy, canon of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, delivered the homily, calling Powell “a man of discernable gifts” who “knew the Lord.”

World-renowned gospel singer Wintley Phipps sang “How Great Thou Art” near the end of the service, while Curry closed the ceremony with a blessing as the Cathedral Choir sang “Eternal Father Strong to Save.”