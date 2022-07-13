While calling for the implementation of a single-use visa for visitors, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has reiterated that partnership and the implementation of a multi-destination tourism framework are necessary to boost the recovery of tourism in the Caribbean.

Addressing the “first ever Caribbean Saudi Arabia Summit” in the Dominican Republic on July 7, Bartlett stressed that “as individual island states, our recovery from the devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic will be elongated if not near impossible,” adding, however, that “there is enormous capacity for the region to collaborate and market the Caribbean as a single destination.”

He noted also that the future of Caribbean tourism is “intricately bound in finding a convergence of marketing and product arrangements combined with air travel and transportation logistics.”

Among other things, Bartlett suggested that “harmonizing a number of protocols, including a single visa regime that will allow for ease of movement across borders for tourist purposes, will make the collaboration and recovery possible.”

He further explained that this will “enable multiple experiences throughout the region for visitors to our islands who travel from new markets including Asia, Africa and the Middle East.”

He also highlighted that Jamaica and the Dominican Republic have concluded the first phase of the multi-destination discussion process. Bartlett met with the Association of Hotels and Tourism of Dominican Republic as well as representatives of “a number of airlines that have interest in enabling connectivity.”

Source: Jamaica Information Services (JIS)