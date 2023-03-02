In College Park, Maryland, the mayor, Patrick Wojahn, was arrested Thursday and charged with 40 counts of having exploitative material about children in his possession and 16 counts of giving out such material.

Wojahn, 47, gave his resignation as mayor right away, and the city said in a statement that a special election would be held to replace him.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told the police, according to 7News in Maryland, that a social media account in the county was suspected of having child pornography and was sharing it.

On Feb. 17, investigators discovered the social media account belonged to Wojahn.

On Feb. 28, detectives served a search warrant at Wojahn’s College Park home and recovered multiple cell phones, a storage device, a tablet and a computer.

ABC-7 said that Wojahn was recently elected chair of the National League of Cities (NLC) 2023 University Communities Council (UCC).

He ran for mayor in 2015 after serving eight years on the city council, according to his biography on the city’s website.

The city of College Park released a statement on the resignation of Wojahn:

“Last night, after business hours, Mayor Patrick L. Wojahn submitted his letter of resignation as Mayor of the City of College Park, effective immediately on Mar. 2.

The City of College Park thanks Mayor Wojahn for his many years of dedicated service,” College Park officials said in a statement.

Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell will serve as presiding officer until a special election is held and a new mayor takes office.

The city’s charter mandates that officials hold the election within 65 days.

Wojahn’s resignation letter did not specify the charges against him, only acknowledging that he’s the subject of an “ongoing police investigation.”

“It has been a profound honor and privilege to serve the city of College Park since 2007 as a city council member and your mayor,” he wrote. “On Feb. 28, 2023, a search warrant was executed on my residence as part of an ongoing police investigation. I have cooperated fully, and will continue to cooperate, with law enforcement.”

The College Park politician explained that the investigation did not involve “official city business,” but that “it is in the best interest” of the community to “step aside and not serve as a distraction.”

He also said he was resigning for health reasons and solicited prayers from constituents.

“I am stepping away to deal with my own mental health. I ask that you continue to keep me and my family in your prayers,” he said.

The politician said he had faith in the city’s current leaders.

“I have great trust in the ability of Mayor Pro Tem Mitchell, the City Council, and our staff to carry forward what we have accomplished. Many of you have already reached out with well wishes and thoughts, and I am eternally grateful.”

Authorities ask anyone with information relevant to their investigation into Wojahn to call the Prince George’s County Police Department detectives at (301) 772-4930.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (Search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0009239.