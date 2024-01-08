“The Color Purple” has had a spectacular run, bringing in $18.1 million on Christmas Day. That was the biggest box office total on that holiday since 2009. In its first two weeks, the film, now in seventh place in the top 10 current films, has brought in $55 million.

Co-executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Stephen Spielberg, the musical adaptation of the Alice Walker Pulitzer Prize-winning novel is the story of Celie, a young woman who learns to love herself and those around her after coming through emotional and physical trauma.

According to entertainment reporter Graeme ONeil, watchers noticed “The Color Purple” trending heavily on Christmas Day. Also trending with high numbers on Christmas Day were actresses Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks.

Director Blitz Bazawule surprised an audience at a Christmas Day screening in Atlanta to thank them for supporting the film.

“We’ve already set a record at Warner Brothers for the most pre-sales theater buyouts in the history of Warner Brothers,” Bazawule said, followed by applause and cheers.

He stayed to see the entire movie with the audience.

“It really hit different with a crowd,” Bazawule said on his X feed. “To hear the laughs, the gasps, the sobs, wow!!! We really did that.”

The Envelope, Please

The awards season opened on Jan. 7 with the Golden Globe Awards. Nominated from “The Color Purple” are Barrino as Lead Actress in a Comedy or Musical and Brooks in the ‘Best Supporting Actress” category. Neither actress won.

Up next are the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 14. The film received five nominations. They include Brooks for Best Supporting Actress. Other nominations were for “Best Picture” and “Best Acting Ensemble.” “The Color Purple” also received nominations for “Best Costume Design,” for Francine Jamison-Tanchuck’s work and “Best Hair and Makeup.”

The Black Reel Awards, airing on Jan. 16, has given “The Color Purple” 15 nominations. Nominations include “Outstanding” film, director, actress, supporting actors, soundtrack, and others.

Other upcoming awards shows will be the Director’s Guild of America Awards on Feb. 10, the Academy Awards on March 10, and the NAACP Image Awards on March 16.

Read a review of “The Color Purple” in The Washington Informer.