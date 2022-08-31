A fatal police shooting of an unarmed young Black man in his bed has rocked Columbus, Ohio. Body camera footage of Officer Ricky Anderson, shooting 20-year-old Donovan Lewis, within seconds, was released during a news conference this afternoon. (August 30)

Officers came to the residence to serve a warrant at 2:30 a.m. Footage shows the officers knocking on the apartment door and detaining a man who answered. Another man could be viewed inside and was also reportedly detained.

Footage then shows the police approaching a closed bedroom door as Anderson restrains a barking dog as another officer follows him. Both police officers have their guns drawn and can be seen pointing them at the door. Within one second of opening the door, Anderson fired at Lewis as the young man appeared to sit up and raise his hand from the bed. Police said Anderson shot Lewis while he was wrangling the K9.

(CONTENT NOTICE: The footage shows a police shooting of a young man. It is likely to be disturbing to viewers.) Columbus station WCMH published redacted footage on its website.

During the news conference, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said Lewis was holding a “vape pen” that was “found on the bed right next to him.” Police found no weapon.



Body cam footage showed officers putting the injured Lewis in handcuffs while he remained on the bed. Once officers removed him from the apartment, medics tried to treat his gunshot wound at the scene. Lewis was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 3:19 a.m.

Columbus police say Anderson, who is a 30 year veteran of the force, was placed on leave.

In the past eight days in Columbus, there have been three shootings by Columbus Police Department officers, with the killing of Lewis being the most recent.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

The Columbus Urban League is planning a public forum Saturday following this latest shooting. The organization has plans to discuss demands for a civilian police review board.