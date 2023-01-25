Comcast, through its partnership with Welcome US, a nonprofit supporting immigrant communities, has awarded $15,000 and 50 laptops to Catholic Charities DC to aid residents at the organization with broadband adoption, digital skills building, and career opportunities.

The announcement is part of Project UP, Comcast’s 10-year, $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity through internet access, promoting economic mobility, and creating opportunities for innovators, entrepreneurs, and storytellers. Additionally, Comcast is working with Catholic Charities DC to help residents learn about the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which helps indigent individuals access the internet and mobile service at a low cost.

“Digital skills are a must-have to compete in today’s workforce,” said Michael Parker, senior vice president for Comcast’s Beltway Region. “Through partnerships with organizations like Catholic Charities DC, we can make a serious impact in helping families get online and jumpstart career opportunities.”

Comcast initiatives in the District include a digital navigator program, more than 60 Life zones that provide free high-speed Wi-Fi service to community centers to promote computerized learning and the company has awarded $2 million in grants as well as technology and marketing resources to more than 300 city small businesses owned by women and people of color through its Comcast Rise program.