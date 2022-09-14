Comcast recently announced it will award an additional $1 million in grants to 100 small businesses owned by women and people of color, including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic and Asian American owners, among others, in the District, bringing the total to $2 million to date as the company previously awarded $1 million in November 2021. These recipients are part of the more than 9,500 entrepreneurs nationwide – and more than 230 in the District alone – who have been selected as Comcast RISE awardees since November of 2020.

Beginning Oct. 3 through Oct. 16, eligible D.C.-based small businesses can apply at www.ComcastRISE.com.

Washington, D.C., was one of five cities, also including Chicago, Miami, Oakland and Seattle, that was selected in the latest round to award a $10,000 grant to 100 local businesses from the Comcast RISE Investment Fund, for a total of $5 million across 500 businesses, bringing the amount awarded nationwide to $21 million to date.

“These are the types of investments that are going to bring generational change to our city. Local businesses are the backbone of our economy and these grants can make a big difference for a small business,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We are excited that for the second year in a row, Comcast is investing in local talent and helping us give more Washingtonians a fair shot.”

Monica Kang, a former Comcast RISE Investment Fund recipient and CEO of InnovatorsBox, a D.C.-based creative leadership consultancy added, “As the pandemic persisted, the support from Comcast RISE was crucial in helping my business make it through an incredibly tough stretch.”

“I’m so thankful for all the support Comcast RISE provides to the community and I’m excited a new round of grants are available as D.C. small businesses continue to recover,” Kang said. “I know there are other business owners like me who would thrive with this support and I encourage all eligible businesses to apply.”

In addition to InnovatorsBox, previous Comcast RISE recipients in the District include:

11:Eleven Gallery – an art gallery specializing in UK contemporary and urban art.

Culture Coffee Too – a coffee shop that doubles as a community event space.

DC Urban Living – a full-service firm real estate firm specializing in commercial, residential sales and property management.

Mandu – a homestyle Korean restaurant from chef/owner, Danny Lee.

Princess Mhoon Dance Institute – a company serving dancers in D.C. and the surrounding DMV area.

Soup Up – a restaurant that offers healthy homemade soups and smoothies.

“Entering our second round of the Comcast RISE Investment Fund in D.C., we have seen firsthand how impactful these funds can be for small businesses owned by women and people of color in the city,” said Michael Parker, senior vice president of Comcast’s Beltway Region.

“We are proud to strengthen our commitment to the Washington D.C. small business community and ensure underrepresented entrepreneurs have access to the funding and digital tools they need to thrive,” Parker said.

More information and the applications to apply for either the grant program or marketing and technology services are available at www.ComcastRISE.com.