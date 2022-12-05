Comcast announced Monday it will award $1 million in total grants in addition to technology and marketing resources to 100 D.C. small businesses owned by women and people of color.

The recipients are among the 13,000 entrepreneurs nationally who have been selected through the Comcast RISE program, which provides monetary, marketing and technology grants to small business owners.

One hundred selected businesses will receive a $10,000 grant and an additional 31 will get marketing and technology support in the form of a television campaign, production or a commercial or consulting services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, or computer equipment, internet, voice or cybersecurity services from Comcast Business.

“We’re thrilled to be a recipient of the Comcast RISE Investment Fund grant and plan to use the funds to help us cover new and ongoing expenses as we strive to rebuild our small business and team,” said Ellen Bennaton, founder and CEO of The Ministry, a District specialty coffee and wine bar. “This couldn’t have come at a better time, and we want to thank Comcast for continuing to invest in small businesses.”

Roger Sherman, founder and owner of The District Pit LLC, a barbecue catering company, also was pleased with the Comcast grant.

“This will give me the chance to expand my business,” Sherman said.

Teresa Ward-Maupin, senior vice president, digital and customer service for Comcast Business, said Comcast RISE is designed to help small businesses not only survive but thrive.

“We recognize that small businesses are the backbone of our economy and look forward to taking our learnings from this program as we find new ways to further empower and strengthen even more small businesses and entrepreneurs at the heart of our local communities.”