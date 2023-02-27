Great African American divas were brought to life by barrier-breaking comedian Sylvia Traymore Morrison, who presented “The Return of Jackie ‘Moms’ Mabley” by playwright Andy Evans.

Morrison, the first Black woman to write for “Saturday Night Live” and work as an impressionist, used the big screen and stage of the Bowie Center for the Performing Arts to transform herself into Mabley and other artists, including Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, Josephine Baker, Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughn.

Morrison changed dresses, sang and told many comedic lines made famous by Mabley. The audience laughed and clapped as Morrison complimented actual footage or other women.

The divas Morrison honors in this one-woman show were not only gifted singers, they were sisters bound by a common tie. Evans said that the common trait of these women was struggle.

“With our history, if we don’t write it no one would write it,” the playwright said. ”In the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s, there were many struggles that Black women went through, Billie Holiday had to come through the back door, Ella Fitzgerald was arrested, Josephine Baker had to remain on the road.”

A native Washingtonian, the renowned impressionist first got her start when she was discovered by Redd Foxx who first gave her a contract. Morrison hosted a roast for boxing legend Muhammad Ali at the legendary Apollo Theater and as a result of that performance, she was hired as an associate writer for “Saturday Night Live.” She went on to appear on tour with Whitney Houston, George Wallace and Mo’Nique.

Evans, a veteran comedian who now lives in Alexandria, Virginia, has been featured with Aretha Franklin, Pattie LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire and others. In 1987 he wrote his first show, “The Soul of Comedy,” which appeared on Howard University radio. His play, “Clinton Comes to Harlem,” received the Larry Neal Writers Award from the DC Commission of Performing Arts.

Following the program. Morrison was swept in a crowd of love supporters and as she looked over the crowd and just shook her head.

“It means a lot to know that I have so many people who love me, they didn’t have to come out and yet they did,” said Morrison in an interview after the show.