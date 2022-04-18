The Washington Commanders announced Monday the hiring of Archbishop Carroll High School graduate and former team employee Al Bellamy as its next head trainer.

Bellamy replaces Ryan Vermillion, who was placed on administrative leave last year by the team for being the subject of raids by the Drug Enforcement Administration and for allegedly distributing prescription drugs.

“I am excited to welcome Al Bellamy back to Washington,” Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. “His experience and professionalism are both traits that we were looking for when making this hire. I’m looking forward to working with Al here in Washington and I know his knowledge and expertise will be invaluable for our players and coaches.”

After graduating from Carroll in northeast Washington, Bellamy earned his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University in health education and a master’s degree from Syracuse University. While at Michigan State, he interned for the NFL’s St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers.

Bellamy then served as an assistant athletic trainer with the University of Miami football team from 1986-87 and was a member of the 1987 National Championship medical team. He joined the Washington football staff in 1988 as an assistant trainer.

During his first time in Washington, he was a member of the medical staff when the team won Super Bowl XXVI at the end of the 1991 season. Bellamy spent 13 seasons with Washington and 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions.

After working in the NFL, Bellamy spent the past nine seasons with the Temple Owls football team as their director of athletic training. Bellamy said he looks forward to working with the Washington team again.

“My family and I are extremely excited for this opportunity to join the Washington Commanders as its head athletic trainer,” he said. “I’m thrilled to get the opportunity to work with a tremendous group of people in our medical staff, strength staff, and all involved in the health care and performance of our players. I’m going to hit the ground running and can’t wait to help contribute to what Coach Rivera is building here in Washington.”

The Temple athletics website notes Carroll has named its annual Student Athletic Trainer and Manager of the year Award after Bellamy.