Nine Army Bases Could Be Renamed The eight-member panel is required to submit its final report to Congress by Oct. 1.

Congress last year created a Naming Commission to oversee the removal of Confederate names from Defense Department properties. The eight-member panel recommended new names for Army bases that celebrate secessionist Civil War figures who fought to uphold enslavement in the US.

“The Naming Commission sought to find names that would be inspirational to the Soldiers and civilians who serve on our Army posts, and to the communities who support them,” said retired Navy Adm. Michelle Howard, the commission’s chair, in a statement.

The commission released a list of 87 potential names for nine Army bases in March. The panel received more than 34,000 recommendations during a public comment period.

The commission is required to submit its final report to Congress by Oct. 1, and the Pentagon will have until early 2024 to implement the commission’s suggestions.

Three military bases in Virginia made the initial list for changes:

— Fort A.P. Hill, near Bowling Green, Virginia, would be renamed Fort Walker in commemoration of Dr. Mary Edwards Walker.

— Fort Lee would be renamed Fort Gregg-Adams, commemorating Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams.

— Fort Pickett near Blackstone, Virginia, would be renamed Fort Barfoot, which would recognize Tech. Sgt. Van T. Barfoot.

The commission also is reviewing a longer list of Defense Department “assets,” including streets and buildings on military bases.

If the commission’s proposal is adopted, a total of nine Army bases would be renamed. The other bases around the country would be renamed as follows:

— Fort Benning in Georgia would be renamed Fort Moore to honor Lt. Gen. Hal Moore and Julia Moore.

— Fort Bragg in North Carolina would be renamed Fort Liberty, in commemoration of “the American value of Liberty.”

— Fort Gordon in Georgia would be renamed Fort Eisenhower, honoring former President and Army Gen. Dwight Eisenhower.

— Fort Hood in Texas would be renamed Fort Cavazos, to remember Gen. Richard E. Cavazos.

— Fort Polk in Louisiana would be renamed Fort Johnson, in honor of Sgt. William Henry Johnson.

— Fort Rucker in Alabama would be renamed Fort Novosel, in commemoration of CW4 Michael J. Novosel Sr.