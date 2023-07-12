In 2007, Commonwealth D.C. opened as a multi-branded retail store catering to a new fashion scene that would grow to what we now call “streetwear.” Neighbors with a Stussy outpost in Adams Morgan, the brand was a frontrunner in creating a subculture for independent streetwear fashion enthusiasts. Initially established in 2004 in Norfolk, Virginia, the brand has grown with locations in Los Angeles, Manila, Philippines, and, recently, Virginia Beach.

Now located at 1811 14th St NW, Commonwealth continues contributing to the vibrant creative scene by offering incredible clothing options, fostering community engagement, and adapting to the ever-changing city. The company has remained guided by subculture, authenticity, and quality. Whether through a purchase, the store’s curated music, or a conversation with the knowledgeable sales team, Commonwealth strives to make each customer’s experience memorable.