The Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition announced Thursday the formation of the Community Energy & Environmental Justice & Inclusion Advisory Group.

The group is composed of community leaders, environmental activists, and public servants and is tasked with addressing environmental disparities and advancing equity in the greater Washington region.

Specifically, the group is set to advance environmental justice by fostering clean energy solutions, supporting workforce development, enhancing community engagement, conducting research and analysis, delivering technical support and securing funding for clean transportation projects.

In the greater Washington region, key transportation infrastructure such as highways, bus depots and train stations tend to be situated in predominantly Black, brown and low-income communities, which the group says adversely affects the well-being of underserved populations.

The group’s aim is two-fold: to improve the health outcomes within the region while simultaneously reducing the nation’s carbon footprint.

Group members include D.C. Council members Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5) and Charles Allen (D-Ward 6); Maryland Del. Deni L. Taveras (D-Prince George’s County); Dennis Chestnut, citizen and Anacostia River community resident; the Rev. George Gilbert of Holy Trinity United Baptist Church; the Rev. Kip Banks of East Washington Heights Baptist Church; the Rev. Richard Meadows if St. Michael and All Angels Church and St. James Episcopal Church; Korey Neal, CEO of K. Neal Truck and Bus and a Greater Washington Region Clean Cities Coalition board member; and William Washburn, DC NAACP Environmental & Climate Justice Committee chair.

Antoine M. Thompson, executive director of GWRCCC, emphasized the significance of the group and its multifaceted approach, stating, “It’s high time we ensure that underserved communities are part of the climate change conversations.”

“The CEEJI Advisory Group is our step towards ensuring that the climate crisis doesn’t leave anyone behind,” Thompson said. “We’re committed to making real, long-lasting change and spreading environmental fairness throughout our region.”

The group will meet monthly with the first meeting occurring on Nov. 15 at 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Thompson at 202-671-1580 or antoinethompson@gwrccc.org or contact Durrell Jones, GWRCCC community engagement and outreach liaison, at durrelljones@gwrccc.org.