Through its Faith-Based Development Initiative (FBDI), Enterprise Community Partners is teaming up with Prince George’s County elected officials and faith leaders to develop underutilized land for new affordable housing communities.

The $525,000 program, supported by Bank of America, Prince George’s County and the Greater Washington Community Foundation, will help seven churches develop affordable housing on their vacant properties.

Guests gathered at Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, in Riverdale, Maryland, where Williams and other leaders said this initiative is a great opportunity for the community.

“Faith leaders and housing organizations share a mission to strengthen communities. For nearly two decades, we’ve worked together to ease our ongoing affordability crisis, one home at a time,” said the Rev. Joseph K. Williams, Sr., senior program director and manager of the FBDI program in Enterprise’s Mid-Atlantic market.

“This new initiative will allow our faith-based community to help us further our efforts to expand affordable housing for our residents,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said in a statement. “We want to thank Enterprise Community Partners, Bank of America, the Greater Washington Community Foundation, and our faith leaders for this exciting new partnership.”

Williams said Enterprise was elated to bring FBDI to Prince George’s County neighborhoods. “We’re thrilled to bring the program to Prince George’s County and excited to work with clergy and lay leaders looking to make a meaningful difference in their communities.”

“We are excited that the Faith-Based Development Initiative is coming to Prince George’s County,” Alsobrooks also noted.

The County Executive explained that since the start of her administration, she has been committed to preserving, protecting and expanding safe homes that residents of all incomes can afford.

Since its inception in 2006, the Faith-Based Development Initiative has helped create or preserve more than 1,500 affordable homes and one community-based health clinic in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Last year, Enterprise Community Partners expanded its Faith-Based Development Initiative to Atlanta, South Florida, New York, Baltimore and Seattle.

“Enterprise has a great track record of helping ensure secure, affordable housing for those who need it most,” said Larry Di Rita, Bank of America President of Greater Washington, DC.

“The Greater Washington Community Foundation, and Enterprise will help so many of our neighbors build long-term financial success with a great place to live at the heart of that.”

Tonia Wellons, president and CEO of the Greater Washington Community Foundation, said that her group is proud to partner with Enterprise Community Partners to increase affordable housing solutions.

“In doing so, we are taking a deliberate approach to engaging the faith community around community development efforts,” said Wellons, whose sentiments were echoed by Williams in an interview with the Washington Informer.

“We are expanding this program into Prince George’s County where the churches have undeveloped property,” Williams said. “There are many examples of what houses of worship are already doing and with the building of the Purple Line this initiative is a new beginning.”