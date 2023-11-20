On Nov. 16 it was announced that Rosalynn Carter entered hospice care along with her husband, who remarkably is now in his 10th month of hospice.

We all mourn the news of Mrs. Carter’s passing and what a remarkable life both have shared. It is also true they both have shared hospice care beginning this past February when Jimmy Carter announced his decision to be in hospice.

Yes, they both became part of the hospice experience at that time — it is inaccurate reporting that she only began receiving hospice care this past week. That is because hospice support is provided by a team who focus not just on the patient but the immediate family as well.

What makes hospice so special is in addition to a doctor and several nurses a social worker and chaplain are also key team members. Together, in addition to medical attention for the patient, they care for the emotional stress that loved ones are going through – in most cases the most stressful situation they have ever experienced.

We in the hospice movement applaud the Carters for showing America the amazing benefit available for everyone in their end-of-life journey — and for their family.

Stephen Cone

Chief of Communications & Philanthropy

Capital Caring Health/Advanced Home Care & Hospice