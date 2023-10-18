U.S. Reps. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.) and Pete Sessions (R-Texas) will co-lead a panel discussion on the role of Congress in regulating artificial intelligence on Oct. 24 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the U.S. Capitol Visitor’s Center.

The panel is sponsored by Raynard Jackson & Associates and will be moderated by Milan Kordestani, a serial IT entrepreneur.

Chefs-d’oeuvre and drinks will be served.

Those interested in attending should RSVP to RAYNARD@RAYNARDJACKSON.com including information such as their name, organization’s name, email address and phone number by Oct. 20.