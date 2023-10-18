Glenn Ivey (Courtesy photo)
U.S. Reps. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.) and Pete Sessions (R-Texas) will co-lead a panel discussion on the role of Congress in regulating artificial intelligence on Oct. 24 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the U.S. Capitol Visitor’s Center.

The panel is sponsored by Raynard Jackson & Associates and will be moderated by Milan Kordestani, a serial IT entrepreneur. 

Chefs-d’oeuvre and drinks will be served.

Those interested in attending should RSVP to RAYNARD@RAYNARDJACKSON.com including information such as their name, organization’s name, email address and phone number by Oct. 20. 

James Wright Jr. is the D.C. political reporter for the Washington Informer Newspaper. He has worked for the Washington AFRO-American Newspaper as a reporter, city editor and freelance writer and The Washington...

