Despite the then-prospect of the federal government having to shut down, the 14th annual Congressional Football Game took place at Audi Field in Southwest on Sept. 28.

“I have heard it from some people who say why are you playing in this game when the government isn’t funded,” said U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-New York), before the looming shutdown was averted by Congress on Sept. 30. “Well, I am a Democrat, and it is the Republicans who are holding things up. Besides, I grew up a huge fan of football and this is a nice opportunity to practice some bipartisanship.”

The game began in 1998 when two members of the United States Capitol Police—Officer Jacob “JJ” Chestnut and Detective John Gibson—lost their lives in the line of duty. Members of Congress and other interested parties helped form the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund (USCPMF), designed to help fallen officers and their families.

The game has been supported consistently by former Washington Football Team linebacker Ken Harvey and ex-Philadelphia Eagles cornerback John Booty, throughout the years. In addition to the USCPMF, charities that benefit from the proceeds of the game are Our Military Kids, A Advantage 4 Kids Inc., and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

The Guards Win for Third Straight Year

The teams consisted of the Guards—Capitol police force members—and the Mean Machine, a mixture of bipartisan members of Congress with U.S. Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough and former NFL players. Harvey and Booty served as the coaches for the Mean Machine while U.S. Rep. Steve Womack (R-Arizona) was the touch football game’s commentator.

The first half of the game produced no scores. Both teams moved down the field through the half, but interceptions were made when they came close to the goal line.

“This is the particular week to play shutdown defense,” said Womack, 66.

The first score of the game came in the third quarter by Guard Brandon Django Watson catching a six-yard pass. The two-point conversion worked, and the score stood at 8-0 with 3:54 left in the quarter.

With 11 seconds left in the third quarter, former Baltimore Ravens cornerback and Prince George’s County native Kyle Arrington picked up a Guard fumble and ran the ball into the endzone. Former New York Jets cornerback James Hasty sealed the Mean Machine’s two-point conversion. The score was tied at 8 at the start of the fourth quarter.

With 2:04 left in the game, Rep. Blake Moore (R-Utah) threw a short pass to former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Keith Willis to give the Mean Machine a 14-8 advantage. However, with 28 seconds left on the clock, guard Winston Sterling slipped though Mean Machine to score.

The game was tied at 14. Guard David J. Bailey, who has received national accolades for heroism and a commendation medal from President Trump for saving the life of Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana), caught a pass to produce a two-point conversion and the game’s ending score, 16-14.

Washington Commanders Team President Jason Wright played for the Mean Machine and said he enjoyed the experience.

“We have an away game this week, so I had some time to get away from the office and practice and play in this game,” Wright, 41, said. “The NFL really supports this game and the people it helps. The U.S. Capitol Police keeps us safe. I look forward to playing next year.”

Harvey, 58, said the game is played with the officers’ well-being in mind.

“The Capitol police don’t get the recognition they deserve,” he said. “We want to make sure that those who have fallen or been injured are taken care of 100%.”

“I do wish we would have won the game though,” Harvey added.