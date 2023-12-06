Brandon Andrews, a D.C.-based technology and entertainment entrepreneur, recently hosted the ContentMakers Stage at Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal.

Andrews is the CEO of The Inexorable, a public relations and communications services firm in Northeast D.C., and is the co-founder and chief product officer of Gauge, a market research firm. The summit consisted of artists, game developers, filmmakers and others in creative industries and discussions centered on current and future trends for content makers globally.

“What does it mean to be a content maker today,” Andrews asked the attendees in his opening address. “Being a content maker today means — now is the time. Now is the time to create beautiful visual art. Now is the time to create a film. Now is the time to post your critical thoughts about the world in which we live. Now is the time to take that selfie and appreciate the moment that you’re in right now. Now is the time to post how conflict is impacting your world and the people you care about. And now is the time for you to finally get those business ideas out of your head and create that startup that can have a positive impact. … There’s never been a better time and now is your time.”

A content maker himself, Andrews has done casting for television business shows including ABC’s “Shark Tank” and REVOLT’s “Bet on Black.” In addition, he has hosted the “Unleash+ Pitch Competition, CGI Entrepreneurship Greenhouse,” at the Clinton Global Initiative; joined a CNN Business panel on entrepreneurship in the African Diaspora; keynoted the “GoViral Festival,” in Dushanbe, Tajikistan and Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan; and hosted the African Union Black History Month Celebration at the African Union Mission. He is also a Global Innovation Fellow by the U.S. Department of State, which allows him to speak in various countries about entrepreneurship.

“As I travel around the world meeting entrepreneurs, I think entrepreneurial ideas can be content as well,” he said. “A lot of businesses closed during the pandemic, but since then some regions of the world are experiencing an entrepreneurial boom. In the U.S. 2021-2022 was the most prolific period in the history of the country starting small businesses.”