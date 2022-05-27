For the first time in two years amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Maryland Democratic Party hosted its annual gala in person Thursday to boost enthusiasm in a crucial primary election for regaining control of the governor’s mansion.

This year’s gala also marked the event’s first time in Prince George’s County since 2015.

As of April, the state Board of Elections shows the majority-Black jurisdiction recorded the highest number of registered Democrats at 462,550.

“The energy is very high. People are very excited about being together again,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said at the Camelot by Martin’s in Upper Marlboro. “All of the other issues that are emerging across the country are also causing Democrats to come together to be very united and very motivated to get our residents to the polls to make sure our agenda, our values are on the ballot.”

Although Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state by a 2-to-1 ratio, the majority of voters chose Republican Gov. Larry Hogan for two consecutive terms. His final year in office ends in January.

That’s why nine candidates seek the Democratic nomination.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, (center) pose for a picture with Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore and his wife, Dawn. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Each man who spoke for three minutes included retired research scholar Jerome Segal, Comptroller Peter Franchot, former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr., former Obama administration official Ashwani Jain, former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez, former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler, former nonprofit executive and military veteran Wes Moore, former nonprofit executive Jon Baron and former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III.

When King was introduced, more than a dozen supporters cheered and hoisted signs that showcased King’s name and that of his running mate, Michelle Siri.

King said the party “needs to stop acting like Hogan Democrats…and replace the era of status quo with an era of hope, ambition and real progress.”

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perez (left) chats with state Sen. Joanne C. Benson outside Camelot at Martin’s in Upper Marlboro. Benson supports Perez for governor. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)

Party leadership invited Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) to help boost confidence before the state’s July 19 primary election.

In March, Booker gave passionate remarks during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings for now-confirmed Supreme Court Justice-designate Kentaji Brown Jackson. His words brought Jackson to tears.

Although fellow Democrats in Upper Marlboro didn’t cry, some clapped, cheered and waved their hands during portions of Booker’s 24-minute speech, resembling a church sermon.

“We stand up for women’s rights. We stand up for Roe v. Wade,” he said. “We’re the party of compassion. We’re the party of love. We’re the party that looks out for one another. We’re the party of ‘we’ and not the party of ‘me.’”

Even after Tuesday’s elementary school shooting in Texas and some of the dysfunction on Capitol Hill, Booker urged Maryland Democrats to never give up.

“Faith without works is dead, so we’ve got to work today. We’ve got to work tomorrow,” he said, raising his voice a little louder with ease phrase. “If we have that kind of faith … we will win, again. Stay faithful, Maryland. Stay faithful.”