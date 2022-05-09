D.C. Council member Brianne K. Nadeau has floated a bill that would make the District a sanctuary city for abortion seekers.

The bill, introduced Friday, would update the Human Rights Act of 1977 by preventing the city from cooperating with any state seeking to prosecute an individual who comes to the District to get an abortion, WTOP reported.

The bill is a response to concerns that the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that legalized abortion nationally. A draft opinion by the court that leaked last week showed its apparent intent to overturn the ruling.

“With this bill, I am solidifying the rights of our own residents, as well as those who may now be forced to travel here to preserve their rights,” Nadeau said, WTOP reported.

The bill will protect people from laws that allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps someone get an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The bill also would cover people marrying others of the same sex and gender-affirming health care in the District.

Joining Nadeau, a Ward 1 Democrat, in supporting her legislation are Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and Council members Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), Anita Bonds (D-At Large), Christina Henderson (I-At Large), Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4), Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5), Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) and Robert White (D-At Large).