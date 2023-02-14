Daniel Beaulieu and Martha Kalikela were one of the local couples that decided to get married on Valentine’s Day, making their love official in the eyes of both the law and their families with the help of a virtual ceremony through the District of Columbia Superior Court.

Martha Kalikela and Daniel Beaulieu were married on Valentine’s Day in a virtual ceremony through the D.C. Superior Court. (Courtesy photo)

With makeup, a blinged-out necklace and what appeared to be a beautiful, white dress — from what could be seen on the web camera — Kalikela said “I do” to Beaulieu, who was rocking a nice suit.

The official ceremony was brief, beginning just after 3 p.m. As friends, family and onlookers watched the nuptials in person and online, the newlyweds shared personal vows.

Beaulieu promised to “respect and support” his bride’s life and career.

“I will be there for all of your joys and challenges. I will be faithful and listen to you with an open mind and do all I can to bring you joy,” he vowed.

Hailing from Tanzania, Kalikela noted that Beaulieu “lovingly” and “effortlessly” embraced their cultural differences.

“I cannot begin to tell you how happy that makes me happy,” she said of his willingness to accept her and adapt. “I promise to be your biggest fan and partner in staying fit, adventurous, playing games and all that will bring a positive impact in our lives.”

“Mr. Cute Legs,” she called him affectionately. “I promise to support a family with you and home, through patience, love, understanding and wealth. I promise to grow old with you. I will love you faithfully and unconditionally, through difficult and easy times. What may come, I promise to always be there for you with love.”

After wrapping the ceremony, the new husband declared that it was “a very happy day.”

The couple told The Washington Informer Valentine’s Day was the perfect day to make their love official.

“I kind of just ran it by her,” Beaulieu said. “I’m like ‘Hey, have you thought about getting married?’ And she seemed very excited about it.”

The two were originally supposed to tie the knot in September, but decided to move their date in line with the holiday.

“I was like ‘Why wait? Let’s just do it on Valentine’s Day. It’s more romantic than September and I don’t really feel like waiting. We’re living together, let’s just make it official. I know this is the person that I want to be with,” Beaulieu explained, beaming with newlywed bliss.

While the holiday fell on a Tuesday and even with time differences — such as for Kalikela’s family in Tanzania — for this couple, Valentine’s Day was a perfect time to celebrate their love.

“We felt Valentine’s Day would be a great day for us,” Kalikela said. “It’s good to remember and cherish these moments, and since our family [has] time to join us here [in person] and online, that’s a blessing to us.”

“Love is a beautiful thing. Why not just go for it,” the newly minted wife proclaimed.