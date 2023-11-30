D.C. residents can now find free COVID-19 tests at public libraries in all eight wards, a change after the city suspended the free testing program in February.

More than 20 different libraries will provide the rapid tests, according to an announcement from D.C. Health on X, formerly Twitter.

Distribution began Nov. 22 and is set to continue through March, per reporting from DCist. The tests will be available for pickup anytime during a given library’s hours, which you can check online at dclibrary.org.

The federal government also offers free tests, which you can receive in the mail by entering your name and address at covid.gov/tests.

Community spread of COVID-19 has remained low in D.C. throughout most of 2023, according to data collected by Covid Act Now. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fall and winter tend to be prime time for respiratory viruses, including COVID and the flu, and the holiday travel season can increase the spread.

The agency recommends getting the flu shot and the most recent COVID booster. Staying home when sick, masking up in crowded indoor spaces and washing your hands often can also help prevent infection.