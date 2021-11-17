CoronavirusCovid-19Health

COVID Booster Eligibility for All Adults Could Happen By This Weekend

WI Web StaffNovember 17, 2021
James Page receives a dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at the Bowie Senior Center in Bowie, Maryland, on April 21. (Robert R. Roberts/The Washington Informer)
All fully vaccinated adults may soon be eligible to get a coronavirus booster shot.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize boosters of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for anyone 18 and older ahead of a U.S. advisory panel meeting Friday to discuss expanding booster eligibility to all adults, The Associated Press reported.

If approved by all parties, the boosters could be available to all adults by the weekend, AP reported.

Currently, the Pfizer booster is allowed for people 65 and older, those older than 18 with underlying health conditions and adults with high-risk jobs or living conditions.

Pfizer indicated earlier this month it will seek to expand the authorization to everyone 18 and older based on successful clinical trials.

As of Wednesday, roughly 195 million U.S. residents, or 59% of the population, have been fully vaccinated, with about 31 million also having gotten a booster dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WI Web Staff

