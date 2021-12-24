A record number of D.C. Fire and EMS members have tested positive for the coronavirus during the past week.

Department officials report 117 members have tested positive during the week, the highest number since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, WRC-TV (Channel 4) reported.

D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly said most of the firefighters who tested positive were fully vaccinated and none had serious symptoms, WRC reported.

As for Metropolitan Police officers, 22 tested positive for the virus during a single day this week, WRC reported. As of Tuesday, 113 police officers were out because of a positive test or a required quarantine after exposure to someone who tested positive.