COVID Cases Among Kids Up 32% in Past Two Weeks, Says Pediatrics Group

WI Web StaffNovember 23, 2021
**FILE PHOTO**

The United States’ number of COVID-19 cases among children shot up 32% over the past two weeks, the American Academy of Pediatrics said in a new report.

For the week ending Nov. 18, at least 141,905 new cases were reported among children, the academy reported.

Additionally, child COVID-19 cases are above 100,000 for the 15th straight week, the report said.

Children now account for more than 25% of the country’s COVID-19 cases, compared to about 3% at the outset of the pandemic in early 2020, CNN reported.

More than 6.8 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, CNN reported.

However, those younger than 18 were also last in line to get authorization for a coronavirus vaccine. Vaccinations for children between 5 and 11 years old didn’t begin until early this month after the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency-use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for that age group on Oct. 29 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a formal recommendation four days later.

So far, roughly 2.8 million young children ages 5 to 11, or 10% of that age group, have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

