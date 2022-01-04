Capitol Hill hasn’t been spared from the nationwide resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Lawmakers, staffers and journalists at the U.S. Capitol have been devastated by the coronavirus in recent weeks, with the Office of the Attending Physician saying that the seven-day positivity rate at the facility’s onsite testing center has jumped from 1% to more than 13%, NBC News reported.

“The coronavirus omicron variant of the SARS-CoV2 coronavirus accounts for most of the coronavirus cases at the Capitol and elsewhere in the United States,” Brian Monahan, the attending physician of the Capitol, said in a letter obtained by NBC News.

In recent weeks, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Reps. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Bobby Rush (D-Ill.), Jason Crow (D-Colo.), Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) and Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) all have gotten breakthrough COVID-19 cases despite being fully immunized.