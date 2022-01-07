Coronavirus cases have multiplied at a significant rate globally in recent days as the omicron variant of the virus fuels surges worldwide.

The global case total shot up 71% from Dec. 27-Jan. 2, according to the World Health Organization’s weekly epidemiological update published Thursday.

Roughly 9.5 million cases were reported, WHO said, with increases in all areas of the world.

WHO said the Americas region had the highest increase in cases with 100%, followed by 78% growth in Southeast Asia, 65% in Europe, 40% in Eastern Mediterranean, 38% in the Western Pacific and 7% in Africa.

The U.S. has the highest number of new cases for individual countries, followed by the United Kingdom, France, Spain and Italy.

Coronavirus-related deaths have decreased, however. About 41,000 deaths were reported during that period — a 10% decrease from the week before, according to WHO.

The lone region to report an increase in coronavirus-related deaths was the African region, which saw a 22% jump in new deaths.

As of Jan. 2, there have been roughly 289 million coronavirus cases and 5.4 million related deaths worldwide since the outset of the pandemic in early 2020, according to the WHO report.