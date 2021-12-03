COVID Death Rates Higher in States that Went for Trump in 2020: Analysis

States that voted for Donald Trump in 2020 have higher COVID-19 death rates than those that went for President Biden, according to a new analysis.

CNN, citing data from Johns Hopkins University, found that the average death rate from state to state was about the same along party lines before vaccines were available. But since Feb. 1, Trump states averaged 116 coronavirus deaths per 100,000 people, which is 52% higher than the average of 77 deaths per 100,000 people in Biden states.

The five states with the worst per capita coronavirus death rates last year — Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and West Virginia — were all won by Trump, the Republican incumbent who himself contracted the virus, in the 2020 presidential election.

Additionally, four in 10 Republicans are unvaccinated, compared to one in 10 Democrats, CNN reported, citing a Kaiser Family Foundation survey published Wednesday.