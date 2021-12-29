**FILE** Courtesy of cdc.gov

The number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 has spiked considerably since the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a new analysis.

The average number of child hospitalizations went from 1,270 on Nov. 29 to 1,933 on Sunday — a 52% increase, NBC News reported, citing data from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The number of hospitalized children has more than doubled in 10 states and in D.C. and Puerto Rico, according to the NBC analysis.

The analysis doesn’t address the children’s vaccination status.

While coronavirus cases among children are generally milder than for adults, young people can develop serious complications, including the virus on a long-term basis and an inflammatory syndrome — MIS-C — that can reach several organs, most commonly among those ages 5-11, NBC reported.

