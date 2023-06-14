The Washington Area Community Investment Fund’s (Wacif) Enterprising Women of Color DMV Business Center is launching its inaugural Cultivate Summit 2023 on June 22.

This event is curated specifically for minority women entrepreneurs in the Washington area to gather in person to build community and spark inspiration. During this day-long summit, the focus will be on cultivating cross-sector connections and creating opportunities for education, network development and direct technical assistance.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided for all attendees. The day will culminate with a Networking Happy Hour.

For more information, call 202-529-5505.