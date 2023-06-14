Kia Weatherspoon, founder and CEO of Determined By Design in northeast D.C., was one of the original beneficiaries of a Washington Area Community Investment Fund (Wacif) project that helped minority-owned businesses scale up. (Brigette White/The Washington Informer)
**FILE** Kia Weatherspoon, founder and CEO of Determined By Design in northeast D.C., was one of the original beneficiaries of a Washington Area Community Investment Fund (Wacif) project that helped minority-owned businesses scale up. (Brigette White/The Washington Informer)

Sign up to stay connected

Get the top stories of the day around the DMV.

The Washington Area Community Investment Fund’s (Wacif) Enterprising Women of Color DMV Business Center is launching its inaugural Cultivate Summit 2023 on June 22.

This event is curated specifically for minority women entrepreneurs in the Washington area to gather in person to build community and spark inspiration. During this day-long summit, the focus will be on cultivating cross-sector connections and creating opportunities for education, network development and direct technical assistance.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided for all attendees. The day will culminate with a Networking Happy Hour. 

For more information, call 202-529-5505.

James Wright Jr. is the D.C. political reporter for the Washington Informer Newspaper. He has worked for the Washington AFRO-American Newspaper as a reporter, city editor and freelance writer and The Washington...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *