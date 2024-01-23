The CVS location in D.C.’s Columbia Heights neighborhood will shutter at the end of next month, officials for the retail pharmacy chain said Tuesday.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to close our store at 3031 14th Street NW in Columbia Heights on Feb. 29,” the company said in an issued statement. “All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy at 1755 Columbia Road NW to ensure patients have uninterrupted access to pharmacy care. Patients can always choose to fill their prescriptions at any CVS Pharmacy, or the pharmacy of their choice, if another is more convenient.”

Officials said employees of the affected store are being offered comparable roles in the company.

Factors such as local market dynamics, population shifts, a community store’s density and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community are considered when shuttering a store is being looked at.

“We will have more than 50 CVS locations remaining in Washington, D.C. and will continue to provide the community with outstanding service at these locations,” the statement said.