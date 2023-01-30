D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb said Monday that Drizly drivers who delivered orders from any retail store in the District between Jan. 1, 2019, through Nov. 14, 2022, may qualify for part of a $1.95 million settlement created as a result of his office’s investigation into the company’s failure to ensure tips collected through its platform were paid to delivery drivers.

Eligible Drizly drivers will receive $6.75 for each delivery they made from a city-based retailer.

“We encourage eligible Drizly drivers to fill out claim forms by July 9 to ensure they get their hard-earned money,” Schwalb said.

Drivers may be eligible if they delivered at least one order placed through Drizly for a retail outlet in the city in the specified time frame and did not own or partially own the store from which they delivered orders.

Under the terms of the settlement, Drizly is mandated to pay $3.2 million in unpaid taxes and interest, release any claims to the $465,833 in taxes it paid to the District during the course of the investigation, and pay $750,000 to cover the costs of the attorney general’s investigation.